CCIA Submits Comments To California’s Privacy Protection Agency

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments ahead of next week’s deadline in response to California’s request for information as it implements the California Privacy Rights Act. CPRA is the most comprehensive set of enacted guidelines in the country.

CCIA offered comments on how to ensure the regulations reflect the mandates in CPRA, are feasible to implement in a timely manner, and allow flexibility in order to not inhibit innovation.

CCIA supports the enactment of comprehensive privacy legislation at the federal level and has long supported the evolution of privacy policy to keep pace with evolving technologies.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“We appreciate the opportunity to offer additional input as California adopts regulations to implement these privacy protections. It will be important as these rules are implemented that businesses have flexibility on various details like how they comply with provisions to notify third parties of consumers’ preferences so as not to inhibit new tech features and innovation.”