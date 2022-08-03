Senator Tillis Introduces Bill On Patent Eligibility

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – Sen. Thom Tillis, R-SC, has introduced legislation that aims to revamp what kind of inventive activity is eligible for a patent. This area of law was most recently clarified by the Supreme Court in a quarter of decisions from 2010-2014.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for balanced patent policy that allows next generation innovation for 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA patent counsel Josh Landau:“We appreciate the Senator’s understanding that this is a complex area of patent law and that it will take time to get it right. We have concerns about the expansion of eligibility the bill contains, and look forward to working with Senator Tillis to improve the bill.”