CCIA Encouraged As Bill Aimed At Boosting Interoperability, Efficiency In Government Software Licensing Advances From Committee

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association applauded the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee for advancing legislation that would promote interoperability and efficiency in federal software procurement. The bill, “Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act” (SAMOSA, S. 4908), sponsored by Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.), directs federal CIOs to develop plans to evaluate performance improving factors in software licensing and also promote interoperability and improve efficiency in software licensing. It passed out of committee today.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“This bipartisan bill promises to ensure the U.S. government procures its software in a more efficient and interoperable way. Taxpayers and government users will benefit considerably by modernizing federal procurement practices.”