CCIA, NetChoice Ask To Block Texas Social Media Law From Taking Effect During Appeal

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has asked a federal appeals court to prevent Texas’s controversial social media law from taking effect ahead of a potential Supreme Court hearing of the case. CCIA along with its partner NetChoice argue that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling is likely to be overturned because the Texas law is unconstitutional and it would cause “irreparable harm” if the court did not grant a stay. Texas is not opposing CCIA and NetChoice’s motion for a stay in the case.

CCIA joined NetChoice in September of last year in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Texas’s social media law that would compel speech in the form of “must-carry” content rules for online platforms.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material is appropriate for their communities.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“There is no question that a law that defies over two centuries of First Amendment protections warrants further federal court review. If states like Texas are allowed to issue must-carry mandates, internet users can expect a torrent of dangerous content and misinformation, just as we head into an election season. Given the implications for the First Amendment and democratic institutions, we are asking the court to block this statute from taking effect until its constitutional problems have been heard.”