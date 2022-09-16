News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Offers Comments to USTR on Proposed U.S.-Kenya Trade Partnership

BY Heather Greenfield
September 16, 2022

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on its proposed U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade & Investment Partnership, providing recommendations to boost and support digital trade between the two countries. 

CCIA welcomes the Biden Administration’s desire to expand trade opportunities with Kenya and encourages the United States to pursue a trade agreement with strong digital trade rules. CCIA previously identified trade priorities in comments to USTR in prior U.S.-Kenya trade discussions.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President for Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: 

U.S. firms have invested in expanding digital services and internet access in Kenya, a leader in the digital transformation in Africa. There is a great opportunity to leverage this engagement to expand digital trade and improve access to the Kenyan market, for our mutual benefit. As with all 21st Century trade agreements, the U.S. should seek to solidify binding commitments with Kenya that  promote digital trade and enable cross-border delivery of internet services.”

