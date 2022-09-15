Internet Freedom, News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Response To California Governor Signing Legislation Aimed At Tech Companies

BY Heather Greenfield
September 15, 2022

Washington – California Gov. Newsom signed legislation on Tuesday that imposes content moderation requirements on digital services platforms. AB 587 carries heavy compliance requirements along with costly penalties, which may limit what companies are currently doing to protect users from dangerous content online. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments this past July as California senators considered one AB 587.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“CCIA remains concerned that some provisions in this law may make it more difficult for companies to restrict or remove inappropriate or dangerous content. We will be monitoring how these regulations are enforced and consider all options to ensure companies can keep their commitments to internet users.”

Related Articles

Digital Economy, Internet Freedom, News & Events, , , ,

Appeals Court In Texas Social Media Case Says Statute May Go Into Effect

Sep 16, 2022

Washington – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued an opinion that would allow Texas’ ‘Fairness Doctrine for the Internet’ statute, HB 20, to take effect. It issued an order vacating the district court injunction of the Texas law, which would prohibit social media companies from removing dangerous or offensive content…

EU, Internet Freedom, Internet Governance, News & Events, , , , , ,

European Media Freedom Act: Fight Against Disinformation and Illegal Content Requires Balanced Relationship Between Media and Online Platforms

Sep 16, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Media Freedom Act presented by the European Commission earlier today seeks to introduce new rules to safeguard the independence and pluralism of Europe’s media. The “must-carry” obligation included in the proposal, however, could be abused to force social media and other online platforms to spread disinformation or illegal content, the…

Digital Economy, Internet Freedom, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, Privacy & Security, , ,

California Passes Bills Impacting Content Moderation, Online Privacy, Data

Aug 31, 2022

Washington – As California wraps up its legislative session, lawmakers approved several problematic bills regarding online content moderation, data privacy, and algorithms, which will now be sent to the governor to be signed into law by Sept. 30. The bills range from regulating devices and features on online platforms to holding companies responsible for underage…