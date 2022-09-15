CCIA Response To California Governor Signing Legislation Aimed At Tech Companies

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – California Gov. Newsom signed legislation on Tuesday that imposes content moderation requirements on digital services platforms. AB 587 carries heavy compliance requirements along with costly penalties, which may limit what companies are currently doing to protect users from dangerous content online.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments this past July as California senators considered one AB 587.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“CCIA remains concerned that some provisions in this law may make it more difficult for companies to restrict or remove inappropriate or dangerous content. We will be monitoring how these regulations are enforced and consider all options to ensure companies can keep their commitments to internet users.”