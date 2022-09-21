Internet Freedom, News & Events

CCIA Statement on Florida’s Petition To U.S. Supreme Court In Social Media Law Case

BY Heather Greenfield
September 21, 2022

Washington – Florida has filed a legal brief asking the Supreme Court to hear the case challenging its social media law, which an appeals court struck down in May as unconstitutional. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled unanimously in a 3-0 decision that Florida’s social media censorship law violated the First Amendment.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with fellow trade association NetChoice, had challenged the Florida law in 2021 after it was enacted, arguing that it infringes on platforms’ rights of freedom of speech under the First Amendment, which includes the right not to be compelled by the government to carry particular speech.

In a joint motion filed this summer, CCIA, NetChoice and the Florida defendants agreed that the case was ripe for Supreme Court review because it presented ‘first of its kind’ questions about government control and the extent to which states can regulate social media content was “of profound importance.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Although we oppose legislation like Florida’s social media law, which threatens the First Amendment and democratic principles, CCIA agrees that the Supreme Court should resolve issues in this case.  With state legislatures considering a greater role for governments in online speech, the question of whether a government can compel social media services to disseminate content violating their policies is destined for the Supreme Court.”

