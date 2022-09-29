Internet Freedom, News & Events, Telecom & Wireless

CCIA Statement On ITU Electing Longtime Veteran To Lead UN Agency

BY Heather Greenfield
September 29, 2022

Washington – The International Telecommunications Union, an agency of the United Nations that facilitates standards for international communications and spectrum coordination, has elected its new Secretary General at a meeting in Bucharest. American Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who brings three decades of telecommunications experience to the ITU, will be the first female leader of the ITU.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for internet freedom and access to information for nearly 30 years. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We applaud the election of an expert veteran to lead the ITU, and support global efforts in  maintaining internet freedoms that promote access to information and democracy.”

“The ITU plays an important role in facilitating international connectivity in communications networks, and we look forward to working with ITU leadership to carry out the organization’s important mission.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Senior Vice President and Head of Office, Christian Borggreen:

“We welcome the election of European national Tomas Lamanauskas as Deputy Secretary General of the ITU. This is a clear vote of confidence in the free and open Internet, underscoring the importance of transatlantic cooperation and shared values.”

