CCIA Statement On Senate Bill That Would Change Antitrust Laws For News Organizations

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Legislation to exempt some news media outlets from antitrust laws against collusion known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is scheduled to be marked up by the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has defended competition in the marketplace for 50 years and fought media consolidation and mergers including Comcast-NBC and Sinclair-Tribune. CCIA submitted a statement for the Committee.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“There’s no question that objective journalism is a public good and critical to informing voters, but this is not a responsible way to promote a diverse, robust news media. Antitrust law did not cause the challenges the news media is now facing and it won’t fix the problem either.”

“Policymakers should be wary of giving big newspaper publishers an opportunity to get even bigger at the expense of smaller local news outlets.”