Digital Economy, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Testifies Before District of Columbia Council On Artificial Intelligence

BY Heather Greenfield
September 22, 2022

Washington – The District of Columbia Council Committee on Government Operations and Facilities will hear from experts Thursday about the potential impacts of proposed legislation, B24-0558, aimed at regulating automated decision making. Khara Boender, State Policy Director for the Computer & Communications Industry offered written comments and expressed to the Committee that CCIA shares their view that more must be done to understand the impacts of AI-informed decision making, and that experts need to be at the table when crafting regulations and best practices surrounding  such technologies. 

Boender said that while governments may have an interest in gathering information on AI decision making, overly prescriptive audit and data collection requirements risk exposing sensitive business trade secrets and may pose a threat to user privacy online. 

The following can be attributed to Boender:

“We would encourage government officials to weigh the benefits and risks of algorithmically-informed decision-making systems. Such technologies are often misunderstood, and given their complexity, lawmakers should pause and not only look to forthcoming best practices from national technical experts, but also ensure stakeholders and practitioners are engaged in these conversations. It is worth noting that lengthy data storage requirements and private rights of action may put user data at risk and set up a system that encourages more lawsuits than innovation at a time when the US is competing with other countries to develop and capitalize on AI technological benefits.” 

Related Articles

EU, News & Events, Privacy & Security, , , ,

New EU Cybersecurity Rules Are Well-intended, but Introduce Unnecessary Red Tape

Sep 15, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM – The European Commission presented today a new Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), seeking to create extensive approval processes that a wide range of digital products and services would have to undergo before they can be sold and used on the EU market. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) supports the Commission’s…

EU, News & Events, ,

9 Associations Call for Balanced Liability Rules for Consumers and Businesses

Aug 31, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and eight other leading trade associations representing startups, SMEs, and technology companies sent an industry letter to the European Commission on the upcoming revision of the EU liability framework last week. The letter encourages the Commission to ensure that the new liability rules for…

EU, News & Events, , ,

Artificial Intelligence: CCIA Welcomes European Parliament Progress on EU AI Act, Urges Further Improvements

Apr 22, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Parliament’s committees on the Internal Market (IMCO) and Civil Liberties (LIBE) have unveiled their joint draft report on the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, the first of its kind in the world. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) Brando Benifei and Dragoş Tudorache, the co-rapporteurs on the AI Act, worked…