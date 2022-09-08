CCIA To Testify Before FTC On Privacy Thursday

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington –The Computer & Communications Industry Association will testify Thursday during the Federal Trade Commission’s Public Forum on Privacy. CCIA supports baseline federal privacy rules for the Internet ecosystem. CCIA Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President Stephanie Joyce will tell the FTC that federal law should protect sensitive user data that can be linked to individuals in a way that would harm them. Her comments will note the beneficial effects that individualized advertising has for both businesses and consumers. Ms. Joyce will also express concern that the rules currently proposed may be overly prescriptive and thus become obsolete or display technological bias.