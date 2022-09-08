CCIA To Testify Before FTC On Privacy Thursday

Washington –The Computer & Communications Industry Association will testify Thursday during the Federal Trade Commission’s Public Forum on Privacy. CCIA supports baseline federal privacy rules for the Internet ecosystem. CCIA Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President Stephanie Joyce will tell the FTC that federal law should protect sensitive user data that can be linked to individuals in a way that would harm them. Her comments will note the beneficial effects that individualized advertising has for both businesses and consumers. Ms. Joyce will also express concern that the rules currently proposed may be overly prescriptive and thus become obsolete or display technological bias.
Related Articles
CCIA Submits Comments To California’s Privacy Protection Agency
Aug 18, 2022
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments ahead of next week’s deadline in response to California’s request for information as it implements the California Privacy Rights Act. CPRA is the most comprehensive set of enacted guidelines in the country. CCIA offered comments on how to ensure the regulations reflect the mandates in…
CCIA Response to House Commerce Committee Advancing New Version of Privacy Bill
Jul 20, 2022
Washington – The House Commerce Committee has marked up and approved H.R. 8152, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA), sending it out of committee today by a vote of 53-2. Several representatives of the digital technology sector, including the Computer & Communications Industry Association, have lauded the prospect that H.R. 8152 could establish,…
ICYMI: Experts Warn FTC Should Not Misuse Authority to Remake Antitrust Law
Jul 11, 2022
Washington – Concurrences Review and the Computer & Communications Industry Association hosted an event at the National Press Club June 27 on the Federal Trade Commission’s rulemaking authority. Throughout the day-long event, experts discussed the role of Congress vs. the FTC in changing antitrust law, and the legal and chilling economic impact of FTC’s approach…