EU, Internet Freedom, Internet Governance, News & Events

European Media Freedom Act: Fight Against Disinformation and Illegal Content Requires Balanced Relationship Between Media and Online Platforms

BY Kasper Peters
September 16, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Media Freedom Act presented by the European Commission earlier today seeks to introduce new rules to safeguard the independence and pluralism of Europe’s media. The “must-carry” obligation included in the proposal, however, could be abused to force social media and other online platforms to spread disinformation or illegal content, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) warns.

CCIA Europe supports the European Media Freedom Act’s (EMFA) main goals, as independent media and freedom of expression are key to any well-functioning democracy. The Internet, and online platforms in particular, play an important role in promoting media pluralism, giving Europeans easy access to a diverse news landscape. Nevertheless, the Association believes that several of the proposed rules could be misused. The special treatment that platforms would be required to give any media outlet is particularly worrisome.

As it stands, the EMFA would allow any organisation to declare itself a “media outlet” on an online platform, triggering far-reaching obligations for the platform. This amounts to a must-carry obligation of content for online platforms, which rogue actors could exploit to disseminate abusive, extremist, or illegal content as well as disinformation, such as Russian propaganda, under the pretence of sharing news.

CCIA Europe looks forward to working with the EU institutions to ensure the EMFA preserves a fair and balanced relationship between online platforms and media, which is crucial to fostering a healthy information ecosystem.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe’s Policy Manager, Mathilde Adjutor:

“Online platforms should not bear the responsibility of determining who or what qualifies as a credible source of news, nor the obligation to accept any organisation that claims to be one. If lawmakers want to improve the quality of information that Europeans consume, then they should carefully reconsider this ‘must carry’ obligation.”

“Any new content-related obligations should be aligned with existing EU legislation to avoid a patchwork of conflicting rules. Indeed, content moderation is already part of the recently adopted Digital Services Act which companies are now starting to implement.”

Related Articles

Digital Economy, Internet Freedom, News & Events, , , ,

Appeals Court In Texas Social Media Case Says Statute May Go Into Effect

Sep 16, 2022

Washington – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued an opinion that would allow Texas’ ‘Fairness Doctrine for the Internet’ statute, HB 20, to take effect. It issued an order vacating the district court injunction of the Texas law, which would prohibit social media companies from removing dangerous or offensive content…

Internet Freedom, News & Events, Privacy & Security, ,

CCIA Response To California Governor Signing Legislation Aimed At Tech Companies

Sep 15, 2022

Washington – California Gov. Newsom signed legislation on Tuesday that imposes content moderation requirements on digital services platforms. AB 587 carries heavy compliance requirements along with costly penalties, which may limit what companies are currently doing to protect users from dangerous content online.  The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments this past July as…

EU, Internet Freedom, News & Events, Privacy & Security, , , ,

EU Rules to Fight Child Sexual Abuse Should Be Future-proof and Respect Fundamental Rights

Sep 12, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM – Legislation to combat and prevent child sexual abuse (CSA) proposed by the European Commission has an important role to play in protecting children in Europe and beyond. The CSA Regulation puts forward new obligations for online service providers to detect, remove and report child sexual abuse material (CSAM), as well as the…