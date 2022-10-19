News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Offers Recommendations to Singapore Government on Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

BY Heather Greenfield
October 19, 2022

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry offering recommendations for priorities and best practices for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

The United States and twelve countries launched the IPEF in May 2022, with Fiji joining as the fourteenth member after the initial announcement. The member countries held a Ministerial in September 2022 and announced a negotiating mandate, which included details on digital trade ambitions.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“The future of our interconnected economy relies on fair, free, and reliable digital trade. The details of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will be crucial to securing a strong future to the digital economy for years to come through strong, credible commitments. 

“Singapore has grown into a significant market both for U.S. firms’ foreign presence and for local upstarts, as both a valuable market in its own right and as a hub for regional trade. Its leadership in these discussions will be important to developing an effective trade partnership.”

 

