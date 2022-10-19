CCIA Welcomes New Hires In DC Office, Announces Promotions In Brussels Office

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased to welcome new staffers to its Washington DC office including Vice President for Federal Affairs Josh Rogin, Policy Counsel Alvaro Marañon, Patrick Hills as Creative Director and State Policy Manager Jordan Rodell.

Rogin most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., where he helped shape policy positions on intellectual property, technology and trade issues.

Marañon will cover privacy, security, and emerging technology issues for CCIA. He previously was a fellow in cybersecurity law at Lawfare Institute, focusing on law and policy issues involving national security and technology.

Hills will handle all aspects of CCIA’s brand and visual messaging across multiple platforms. He previously was Creative & Design Director at Internet Association.

Jordan came to CCIA from Stateside Associates where she was a Legislative Issue Manager working cross-functionally, providing analysis to both their political team and the budget and fiscal issues team focusing on state policy trends ranging from cybersecurity to economic development, and healthcare to data privacy.

In addition to these new hires in its Washington office, CCIA Europe has promoted Christian Borggreen, the head of its Brussels office, to Senior Vice President and Maria Teresa Stecher to Policy Advisor.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“As our trade association marks its 50th anniversary of tech policy advocacy, we are excited to have Josh, Alvaro, Patrick, and Jordan join our team to promote policies that advance tech innovation in ways that benefit users and the economy.”