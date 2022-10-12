Federal Appellate Court Grants Request To Keep Texas Social Media Law On Hold

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – A federal appeals court has agreed to keep Texas’s controversial social media law from taking effect ahead of a potential Supreme Court hearing of the case. The Computer & Communications Industry Association and its partner NetChoice had asked for the stay last month, noting that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling is likely to be overturned because the Texas law is unconstitutional and it would cause “irreparable harm” if it were allowed to take effect.

CCIA joined NetChoice in September of last year in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Texas’s social media law that would compel speech in the form of “must-carry” content rules for online platforms. Recently, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals held in a split decision that the Texas law does not violate the First Amendment.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private businesses to determine what material is appropriate for their communities.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“This ruling means Texas’s unconstitutional law will not be in force as the issue of government-compelled dissemination of speech makes its way to the Supreme Court. We are confident these laws will not stand.”