Infographic: the EU Platform Work Directive (PWD)

BY Kasper Peters
October 19, 2022

The European Commission has proposed new EU rules for platform work that could impact millions of self-employed Europeans.

As this infographic by the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) shows: if they remain this broad and indiscriminate, the criteria of the EU Platform Work Directive (PWD) could be too easily met. This would have a much wider impact on European society and the economy than many expect, and have unintended consequences for millions of self-employed Europeans.

