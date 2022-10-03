Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Two Cases Involving Online Content

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Supreme Court announced it would hear two cases this term involving content online, Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh. The cases challenge companies for allegedly not doing enough to address dangerous content on their sites at a time when several state legislatures are seeking to tie companies’ hands, arguing they are doing too much to remove content like disinformation or propaganda.

These two cases are the first ever high court review of a law known as Section 230 which gives websites limited liability protections for third-party content posted by users on their services. Both cases before the Supreme Court could have wide-ranging implications for businesses of all sizes.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated on internet trust and safety for nearly three decades and is currently taking legal action against Texas and Florida state laws that would limit companies as they try to address dangerous content and bad actors online.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“These cases underscore how important it is that digital services have the resources and the legal certainty to deal with dangerous content online.

“Section 230 is critical to enabling the digital sector’s efforts to respond to extremist and violent rhetoric online, and these cases illustrate why it is essential that those efforts continue.”