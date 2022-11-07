CCIA Files Comments On Colorado Privacy Act

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments in response to the Colorado Department of Law request for input on implementing the Colorado Privacy Act.

CCIA noted several instances where definitions were vague and asked for more legal clarity on that as well as universal opt out mechanisms. The filing also noted how a right of access provision currently imposes contradictory compliance requirements.

The not for profit trade association previously joined a letter requesting that the Colorado Department of Law conduct a cost-benefit analysis of implementing the proposed privacy regulations. Such an analysis can help provide Colorado stakeholders with a fuller picture of the significant costs involved – the proposed regulations would require companies operating in Colorado to expend considerable resources, time, and capital on compliance. The Department’s analysis is due to be released in January 2023.

CCIA has advocated for baseline federal privacy protections for more than two decades. The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“Coloradans deserve meaningful privacy protections supported by reasonable laws and regulatory requirements, as well as responsible industry policies. We appreciate the Colorado Department of Law’s opportunities to provide input during the rulemaking process. CCIA supports the adoption of clear rules that reflect the mandates of the Colorado Privacy Act and allow for entities to comply in a timely manner. Finally, adopted rules should allow for flexibility so as to not unintentionally inhibit innovation.”