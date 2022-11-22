CCIA Files Comments On FTC Proposal To Expand Jurisdiction On Privacy Rules

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Monday in response to the agency’s Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on whether it should consider new trade rules on the collection, use and transfer of consumer data. CCIA noted that the FTC’s rulemaking and enforcement authority is limited to what is outlined by Congress and adding sweeping new rules on such a broad swath of the economy rests with Congress and the legislative process.
Related Articles
CCIA Offers Comments On Implementing California Privacy Protections
Washington – As the California Privacy Protection Agency closed its 15-day public comment period regarding suggested modifications to privacy regulations under the California Privacy Rights Act on November 7, the Computer & Communications Industry Association offered suggestions today on how to implement the rules in ways that protect consumers, improve clarity and protect innovation. CCIA…
CCIA Files Comments On Colorado Privacy Act
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed comments in response to the Colorado Department of Law request for input on implementing the Colorado Privacy Act. CCIA noted several instances where definitions were vague and asked for more legal clarity on that as well as universal opt out mechanisms. The filing also noted…
Transatlantic Data Flows: CCIA Welcomes Signing of Executive Order Enhancing Privacy Protections for Europeans and Facilitating Transfers
Washington – President Biden has signed an Executive Order responding to privacy concerns identified by the European Court of Justice (CJEU) in 2020. The Order introduces numerous improvements for European citizens’ privacy under U.S. law, including legally-binding limitations and stronger independent oversight over U.S. government access to Europeans’ data. The Order also provides European citizens…