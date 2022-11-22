CCIA Files Comments On FTC Proposal To Expand Jurisdiction On Privacy Rules

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Monday in response to the agency’s Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on whether it should consider new trade rules on the collection, use and transfer of consumer data. CCIA noted that the FTC’s rulemaking and enforcement authority is limited to what is outlined by Congress and adding sweeping new rules on such a broad swath of the economy rests with Congress and the legislative process.