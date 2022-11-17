Competition, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Submits Comments To Turkish Competition Authority

November 17, 2022

Washington – The Turkish Competition Authority is working on an amendment to the country’s “Protection of Competition Law” in an attempt to address potential competition and regulatory issues in digital markets. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) filed comments  recommending more research into whether there are market distortions that need to be addressed by competition or regulatory tools and also recommending investigating the benefits digital services provide for consumers ahead of any overly prescriptive solutions. CCIA also highlighted the potential implications of the proposed regulation on innovation, and advised an examination of security and privacy risks of forced data sharing provisions.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“Proposed regulations should be based on a thorough understanding of digital and multi-sided markets and should maintain competitive neutrality in the market and consider a country’s goals for their future digital economy. Prescriptive and overly burdensome regulations aimed to carve out particular market players are not equipped to respond to changing market conditions and could significantly hinder innovation and harm economic growth.”

