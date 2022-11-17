House Passes INFORM Act, CCIA Calls For Senate Vote

Washington – The House has passed its bipartisan “Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers (INFORM Consumers) Act.” The bill aims to reduce the sale of stolen, counterfeit, and dangerous consumer products with updated transparency requirements and verification of third-party sellers online along with contact information for consumers.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association appreciates the House coming together to pass this bill and calls on the Senate to vote this session as well. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“This bill will help build more trust online by providing consumers additional transparency about third-party sellers online. Given the consensus around this bipartisan legislation, we encourage the Senate to approve it.”