Product Safety: Eight Associations Call On EU Legislators to Finalise New Rules

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and seven other leading trade associations, representing technology and e-commerce companies of all different sizes, today sent a joint letter to EU co-legislators on the General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR).

As the European Parliament and the Council of the EU are entering the final stages of interinstitutional negotiations, the signatories underline the need for rules that both protect the safety of European consumers and provide a solid framework for all businesses that will have to implement them.

The coalition highlights four remaining issues that still need to be addressed. Policymakers should:

Ensure that the GPSR is consistent with the recently published DSA.

Provide enough time for implementation.

Give the supply chain flexibility in product identification.

Keep the responsible person’s obligations proportionate.

The co-legislators are meeting on 28 November again, when the interinstitutional negotiations on the GPSR could already be concluded.