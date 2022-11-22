Blog, Digital Economy, EU, News & Events

Product Safety: Eight Associations Call On EU Legislators to Finalise New Rules

November 22, 2022

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and seven other leading trade associations, representing technology and e-commerce companies of all different sizes, today sent a joint letter to EU co-legislators on the General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR).

As the European Parliament and the Council of the EU are entering the final stages of interinstitutional negotiations, the signatories underline the need for rules that both protect the safety of European consumers and provide a solid framework for all businesses that will have to implement them.

The coalition highlights four remaining issues that still need to be addressed. Policymakers should:

  • Ensure that the GPSR is consistent with the recently published DSA.
  • Provide enough time for implementation.
  • Give the supply chain flexibility in product identification.
  • Keep the responsible person’s obligations proportionate.

The co-legislators are meeting on 28 November again, when the interinstitutional negotiations on the GPSR could already be concluded.

Related Articles

Sweden’s EU Presidency Is Opportunity To Boost Europe’s Digital Openness and Tech Ambitions, Industry Delegation Stresses

Nov 22, 2022

Stockholm, SWEDEN / Brussels, BELGIUM – The upcoming Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU is an excellent opportunity to give Europe’s digital economy a much-needed boost of optimism, ambition, and openness. Sweden should seize the opportunity to disprove those who are advocating for protectionist industrial policy. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA…

Infographic: the EU Platform Work Directive (PWD)

Oct 19, 2022

The European Commission has proposed new EU rules for platform work that could impact millions of self-employed Europeans. As this infographic by the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) shows: if they remain this broad and indiscriminate, the criteria of the EU Platform Work Directive (PWD) could be too easily met. This would have…

Network Usage Fees: Tech’s Infrastructure Investments Deliver Major Savings for EU Telcos, New Study Finds

Oct 13, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM – Tech firms invest €22 billion per year in Europe’s internet infrastructure, which generates nearly €1 billion in annual savings for internet providers such as EU telecom operators, according to a new study presented in Brussels today. The Analysys Mason report provides an evidence-based perspective to recent calls by EU telecom operators for…