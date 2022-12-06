Digital Economy, News & Events

CCIA, 7 Tech Associations File Supreme Court Amicus Brief In Taamneh Case

December 6, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with 7 other tech-focused organizations, has filed an amicus brief in the Twitter v. Taamneh case today. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear this case involving terrorist content and social media companies’ efforts to protect users online. 

No one wants to see extremist content on digital services — especially the services themselves, which are constantly vetting millions of pieces of content in real time to protect users. An ill-considered decision by the Court in this case could have consequences for internet users, the digital sector and the entire connected economy.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for internet trust and safety for nearly three decades and is currently taking legal action against Florida and Texas state laws to protect online services’ ability to remove dangerous content on their sites and not be compelled to carry speech from bad actors online. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

The attacks referenced by these plaintiffs were senseless tragedies, and this case  underscores why the digital sector must continue fighting dangerous content from bad actors abroad.  It is a never-ending battle, and digital services need all the tools available to protect users online and make their communities a safer place.”

