CCIA Offers Comments on India Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided input with the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022.

In November 2022, MeitY published the draft of the Legislation and an Explanatory Note. The Draft Bill replaces prior legislative proposals on a national data protection regime and makes noticeable improvements. CCIA’s input detail areas that require adjustment or additional clarification to ensure legislation will protect the privacy interests of users while enabling growth in the digital economy.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“CCIA appreciates the careful consideration of data protection rules by the Government of India over the past few years, and notes the improvements in the revised Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022.”

“As India continues its important work on developing national privacy legislation, we encourage policymakers to continue dialogues with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the final rules both provide regulatory coherence and enable growth in the Indian digital economy.”