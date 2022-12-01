CCIA Offers Comments On Saudi Arabia’s Draft Regulations For Digital Platforms

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to Saudi Arabia’s Communications & Information Technology Commission on its proposed Draft Competition Regulations for Digital Content Platforms.

CCIA recommended gathering more information including from various stakeholders to fully understand market dynamics and cautioned that overly burdensome regulations aimed to carve out particular market players are not equipped to respond to changing market conditions.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“As regulators consider competition regulations, it is important to first examine the existing market characteristics and the way consumers and businesses are utilizing and benefiting from digital platforms. Overly broad regulations aimed more at holding back particular companies rather than creating a thriving digital economy that encourages new entrants would run the risk of harming consumers, competition, and innovation.”