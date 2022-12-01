Jobs & Innovation, Competition, Digital Economy, News & Events

CCIA Offers Comments On Saudi Arabia’s Draft Regulations For Digital Platforms

December 1, 2022

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments to Saudi Arabia’s Communications & Information Technology Commission on its proposed Draft Competition Regulations for Digital Content Platforms.

CCIA recommended gathering more information including from various stakeholders to fully understand market dynamics and cautioned that overly burdensome regulations aimed to carve out particular market players are not equipped to respond to changing market conditions.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Global Competition and Regulatory Policy Krisztian Katona:

“As regulators consider competition regulations, it is important to first examine the existing market characteristics and the way consumers and businesses are utilizing and benefiting from digital platforms. Overly broad regulations aimed more at holding back particular companies rather than creating a thriving digital economy that encourages new entrants would run the risk of harming consumers, competition, and innovation.”

Related Articles

Competition, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, ,

CCIA Submits Comments To Turkish Competition Authority

Nov 17, 2022

Washington – The Turkish Competition Authority is working on an amendment to the country’s “Protection of Competition Law” in an attempt to address potential competition and regulatory issues in digital markets. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) filed comments  recommending more research into whether there are market distortions that need to be addressed by…

Competition, Digital Economy, News & Events, ,

CCIA Files Comments On South African Online Platforms Market Report

Aug 24, 2022

Washington – South Africa’s Competition Commission has requested comments on its provisional report on Online Intermediation Platforms, which expresses concern about how particular features of online platforms could impede competition. The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments today, explaining the benefits of various business models and services behind online intermediation platforms as well as…

Competition, News & Events, White Papers & Reports, , ,

New Research Reveals Strong Price Competition Between Online and Offline Sales Channels

Aug 15, 2022

Washington – A new economic study by the Brattle Group finds strong evidence on the dynamic competitive relationship between online and brick-and-mortar retail sales channels: both channels fiercely compete on price, with offline sales channels often directing price trends. The Brattle study uses data from NPD to analyze nation-wide online and offline prices and volumes…