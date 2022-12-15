CCIA Statement Following First Negotiating Round of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Washington – Trade and economy ministers met this week in Brisbane, Australia in the first negotiating round of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). At the conclusion of these talks, parties noted progress made on negotiating pillars and discussion of digital economy related matters. Launched in May 2022, the U.S. aims for IPEF to solidify the partnership and improve trade and economic cooperation with partners in the region.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association strongly encourages parties to seek robust digital trade rules to set a high-standard agreement. Earlier this week, CCIA joined 19 other industry groups in calling for ambitious digital trade rules in IPEF. CCIA previously offered recommendations to the Biden Administration on priorities for maximizing benefits to the digital economy through this initiative.

The following quote can be attributed to Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“CCIA welcomes initial progress made in the first negotiating round, and looks forward to working with negotiators as talks continue in the future on specific text.

“Increased cooperation among key partners to improve the flow of digital services will bring widespread benefits to consumers and billions in economic activity for all participants. For the United States, whose innovative companies thrive in foreign markets, putting in place a framework to address incipient barriers to digital trade is one of the most important steps the administration can take to preserve and expand the good jobs they support.”