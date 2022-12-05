CCIA Statement on Outcomes of Third U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Meeting

WASHINGTON—EU and U.S. diplomats met in College Park, Maryland on December 5 for the third meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade & Technology Council. Leadership discussed strategies for strengthening the transatlantic partnership and to address global trade challenges, with a particular focus on shoring up supply chains, protecting human rights online including collaboration to combat Internet shutdowns, and improving connectivity across the world. The EU and U.S. also issued a Joint Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence to inform approaches to trustworthy AI.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association’s offices in Washington D.C. and Brussels have consistently supported greater U.S.-EU dialogue and cooperation on trade and technology policy, and views the TTC as a platform with vast potential to promote discussions about digital trade cooperation.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade, Jonathan McHale:

“CCIA is pleased to see the continued engagement between the U.S. and EU on crucial digital trade issues, including collaboration on standards for emerging technologies including AI, supply chain security, and cooperation regarding semiconductor investments.”

“At the same time, it would be a missed opportunity for policymakers to not also use this platform to address the numerous outstanding and developing measures that exclude or discriminate against U.S. firms in the European market. CCIA looks forward to enhanced efforts in that direction.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Head of CCIA Europe Christian Borggreen:

“As close trade partners and allies, the EU and the U.S must use the TTC to discuss the most pressing transatlantic trade concerns, with a view to avoid the creation of new barriers to digital trade.”