Congress Considers Risky App Store Regulation Bill During Lame-Duck

Bill Would Increase Security Risks for Consumers’ Mobile Devices and Limit Covered Companies’ Ability to Regulate Hate Speech and Misinformation

Washington – Senators have considered attaching the Open App Markets Act (OAMA) to lame duck legislation, according to various news reports. OAMA would regulate the relationship between app stores and apps, pressure online app stores to loosen safety criteria, and limit how the providers of leading app stores operate. The legislation would also constrain the ability of covered companies to regulate hate speech and misinformation through their terms of service.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for competition in the marketplace for 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“This legislation contemplates utility-style regulation for mobile ecosystems and would limit app stores’ ability to protect their users from dangerous apps and other security risks. At a time when malicious actors pose a growing threat to the users of digital goods and services, businesses need flexibility to perform trust and safety operations. Rushing through this bill will overlook these critical needs and put American consumers at risk.”