“Digital Safety” Cut From OAMA

December 16, 2022

Effort Limits Content Moderation In App Bill 

Washington – In a last minute effort to gain support for the Open App Markets Act (OAMA), Senators eliminated an important “digital safety” clause. Protecting digital safety is a justification companies could use for denying an app for violations of existing content moderation terms of service regarding hate speech, safety, and misinformation. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“By constraining how digital services respond to threats in their ecosystems, this legislation already stood to place users at risk. By eliminating the bill’s narrow reference to digital safety, sponsors have made matters worse. This is a deliberate effort to limit content moderation efforts that companies use to eliminate hate speech and misinformation to keep devices safe.”

