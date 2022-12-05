Problems With JCPA Focus Of CCIA Ad Campaign

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association launched an ad campaign opposing legislation being considered by Congress that would compel some digital services to host dangerous content that violates their terms of service on misinformation. CCIA also objects to the JCPA being attached to must-pass legislation like the National Defense Authorization Act.

Along with the legal and constitutional issues associated with the JCPA, the ads focus on the fact that the legislation could fortify fringe sites and bad actors spreading misinformation, harming the public and democracy. The ads are running online and on television.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Objective journalism is crucial to a democracy, but this legislation will promote media cartels and compel digital sites to subsidize dangerous sources of misinformation online.”

About CCIA:

CCIA is an international, not-for-profit trade association representing a broad cross section of communications and technology firms. For 50 years, CCIA has promoted open markets, open systems, and open networks. CCIA members employ more than 1.6 million workers, invest more than $100 billion in research and development, and contribute trillions of dollars in productivity to the global economy. For more, visit www.ccianet.org